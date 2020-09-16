F. Richard “Dick” Gastley
Dick Gastley , age 79, passed away September 12th unexpectedly at his home in Warrenton, VA. The son of the late Roy and Catherine Gastley was born in Frederick, MD June 24, 1941. A proud graduate of Frederick High School, Dick went on to earn his bachelors at then Sheppard College and his Masters at Virginia Tech to begin his lifelong career in education for Prince William County Public Schools where he was a beloved Elementary School Principal for 35 years.
Through his retirement, Dick stayed involved in educational organizations serving as the current Treasurer of the Prince William Retired Teachers Association. He was a member of the Fauquier County Retired Teachers Association, the Virginia Education Association, the National Principals Education Association.
Dick was an avid sports fan who loved the Baltimore Orioles, Maryland Terrapins and still held great resentment for the Colts leaving Baltimore. His greatest passion was always baseball where he spent countless years on or at ball fields through his involvement in Dale City Little League or just by being the most supportive Dad anyone could wish for.
Dick’s affinity to talk sports or any other topic often made him a favorite among the organizations he belonged to, his Suffield Meadows community, old and new friends, his doctor and most he met. We all know how he will be missed by those events which he always gladly attended. Lunches with the ROMEO club, the Novak’s Crab Feast and his own crown jewel, Dick and Cindy’s Christmas party.
Dick is survived by the love of his life, Cynthia, his wife of 55 years whom he adored. They seldom left each other’s side. In retirement, they enjoyed travel, social events, family and most importantly each other. He is also survived by his son, Rick and his wife Kris Gastley, of Warrenton, VA and daughter Casey and husband Mike Goelz of Gainesville, GA. Dick is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Kelsey and Regan Gastley of Warrenton, VA and Chase and Devin Goelz of Gainesville, GA. He was more proud of them than they will ever know. Dick is also survived by one sister Kaye and husband Robert Rhodes of Crozet, VA , a nephew, Patrick Rhodes of Falls Church, VA and niece, Meredith Powell of Charlottesville, VA.
Unfortunately, with today’s circumstances, the family has opted to have a small, private memorial service.
The Gastley Family would also like to send a sincere thank you to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Deputies and First Responders whose sympathy, compassion and effort bring us comfort in our difficult time.
In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you just remember to hug and cherish your loved ones a little extra on every day you have with them.
