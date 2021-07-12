Evelyn Virmae Brown, 72, of Jeffersonton, VA, passed July 6, 2021, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, MD. She was born on November 1, 1948.
Evelyn was a retired paraeducator with the Culpeper County Public Schools and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, Amissville, VA.
Evelyn is survived by husband, Rev. Ludwell Brown, Sr. of Jeffersonton, VA; three sons: Ludwell (Gwendolyn) Brown, Jr. of Culpeper, VA, Lenell (Christina) Brown of Thun, Switzerland, and Lance Brown of Jeffersonton, VA; two sisters: Wanda Hawthorne of Raleigh, NC, Jennell Pollard of Culpeper, VA; a brother, Van (Talisa) Pollard of Little Elm, TX; and three grandchildren. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 11 am until 12 pm with funeral services starting at 12 pm at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., Culpeper, VA, 22701. Rev. Ludwell Brown will deliver the eulogy.
Interment will be in Culpeper National Cemetery, Culpeper, VA.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
