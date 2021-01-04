Evelyn Marie Fulk- Ramey, age 95, a resident of Culpeper, VA passed away on January 1, 2021 at Culpeper Regional Hospital, Culpeper, VA. She was a secretary for Rockingham Construction for many years. Evelyn was preceded in death by her two husbands, William Cecil Fulk in 1970 and more recently, Leon Ramey. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Debra M. Muleski on April 21, 2019; and three brothers and a sister. Survived by her son, Michael W. Fulk (Michelle)of Ellisville, Missouri; a sister, Dorothy J. Miller of Bealeton, VA; two grandchildren, Christopher Braun of Racine, Wisconsin and Kristie Dannenberger and her husband, Fred of Grubville, MO; three great-grandchildren, Raina, Jackson and Evelyn. A visitation will precede the service from 11:30 to 12:30pm at Moser Funeral Home and service following at 12:30pm on Monday, January 11, 2021. A shelter service will follow at 2pm in the (new section) Culpeper National Cemetery, Culpeper, VA. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431, online condolences can be made at: moserfuneralhome.com
