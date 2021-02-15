Evelyn Mae Payne Mallory, age 98, passed peacefully on Thursday, February 11th, 2021 in Culpeper, VA. She was born on February 16th, 1922 in Marshall, VA, daughter of the late Harvey Lee & Saluda A. Payne.
Evelyn was a legal secretary for many years, working in Washington D.C., Arlington and Warrenton.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 77 years, James Everett Mallory, many nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by four brothers, Percy, Harold, Ralph & Councill Payne; and three sisters, Amy Moore, Nellie Lawler and Emma Moore.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 19th, 2021, 11 am, at Bright View cemetery, 8265 Lunsford Rd., Warrenton, VA 20188. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Culpeper Benevolent fund, 12425 Village Loop, Culpeper, VA 22701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.