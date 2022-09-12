Evelyn Lydia Poland Spindle

, 92 passed away on September 8, 2022 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Kilmarnock Virginia where she had been a resident since March of this year. Lydia was born on March 7, 1930 in Loudoun County, Virginia. She married the love of her life, Robert Lewis Spindle on June 23, 1949 at Pleasant Valley Methodist Parsonage in Chantilly, Virginia. They shared over 71 years together until Bob’s passing on January 29, 2021. Lydia was also preceded in death by her Son Robert Bruce Spindle in April of this year. She leaves behind a daughter, Claudia Milligan and her husband Roger of Dillwyn, VA and her grandson’s James Mason of Richmond, VA and Todd Spindle of Columbia, VA.
A graveside service will be handled by Currie’s Funeral Home of Kilmarnock VA and held on Friday, September 16 at 1:00 at Fairfields United Methodist Church Cemetery. It’s located on the corner of Folly Road Rte 646 and Hull Neck Road Rte 640 in Burgess, VA. Cards can be sent to Spindle Family, 670 Lancelot Dr, Reedville, VA 22539
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friends of the Northumberland County Animal Shelter at address: FNCAS, In Memory of Lydia Spindle, P.O. Box 603, Burgess, VA 22432
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.