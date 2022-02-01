Evelyn Hortensia Rowe, 93, of Warrenton, VA, passed January 22, 2022.
She was born on September 13, 1928, and was preceded in death by her husband, William Rowe.
She was a long time member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Warrenton, VA.
Evelyn is survived by two daughters: Victoria Rowe (Carl) Binford of Toney, AL, and Nanneane (Jerome) Lewis of Fredericksburg, VA; two sons: William Stewart Rowe of San Jose, CA, and Braxton Ernest (Cynthia) Rowe of Washington, DC; one sister, Helen Champ of Midland, VA; two brothers: George (Martha) Porter of Port St. Lucie, FL, Shirley "Tony" (Helen) Porter of Charlotte, NC; 9 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, February 3, 2022, 10:30 am until 11:30 am at Joynes Funeral Home, 29 N. Third St., Warrenton, VA, 20186.
A graveside service will immediately follow at 12 pm at Warrenton Cemetery, 110 West Lee St., Warrenton, VA, 20186. Rev. Lemuel Montgomery will deliver the eulogy.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
