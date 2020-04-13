EVELYN ELIZABETH EDWARDS
July 10, 1934 – April 9, 2020, 85, of Warrenton VA passed away peacefully at home on Thursday afternoon, April 9, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Ralph Jeter Edwards, Sr., her son, Ralph J. Edwards, Jr. (Vicki), her sister-in-law Joan Scott, her grandchildren, whom she adored, Katelyn E. Griffith (Evan) and Johnathan A. Edwards, and many loved nieces, nephews and family members.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Robert A. Turner and Lena M. Turner, her sister, Ruby M. Crawford and her brother, Robert A. Turner, Jr.
She grew up in Leaksville, NC with her parents and siblings. After graduating from Leaksville High School in 1952, Evelyn went to work for the FBI, Identification Division, in Washington D.C. There she met her husband, Ralph. Evelyn and Ralph were married in 1954. She joined the Annandale Baptist Church and served as the Church pianist, directed the Boys Choir, and sang in the Church Choir.
Ralph and Evelyn moved from the Annandale area to Arcola in Loudoun County VA in 1961. She went to work at Arcola Elementary School as school secretary. Evelyn loved working with the teachers, students, and their parents. She always provided any needed support and a gentle guiding hand. She retired in October 1991 with 30 years of service. Evelyn was a member of Ox Hill Baptist Church in Chantilly, VA, serving as the Church pianist and member of the choir in her early years with the church.
She was a friend to everyone and an inspiration to all who knew her. Evelyn especially enjoyed decorating. She decorated everything from the school to her friend’s homes, as well as her own. Her creations were all absolutely beautiful.
Evelyn was an avid sports enthusiast. Her favorite pastime was attending the Broad Run High School sports events. This included watching her son play basketball and baseball for the Spartans.
A private funeral will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Warrenton Cemetery. The Reverend Mark Bryant of Marshall Baptist Church will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Evelyn Edwards memorial fund at Broad Run High School through their website: www.BRABC.cheddarup.com or a check can be written to Broad Run High School, 21670 Ashburn Road, Ashburn, VA 20147. Checks should be made payable to BRABC, with Evelyn Edwards Memorial Fund in the comment field.
Or a donation can be made to your favorite charity in her memory. Online condolences may be made at moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.