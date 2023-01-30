Evan Hamilton Ashby, III, age 67, of Remington, VA passed peacefully at Autumn Care of Madison, VA on Thursday, January 26th, 2023. He was born on March 22nd, 1955 in Manassas, VA, son of the late, Evan “Doc” & Helen Ashby.
Evan, “Skeet” to nearly all who knew him, was a man of great knowledge and varied interests who could compassionately converse on most any subject. Skeet’s uncanny ability to maintain a positive attitude in the face of adversity or respond with love and kindness in any situation was deeply inspiring and will be sorely missed.
Skeet spent his childhood immersed in sports and Remington’s Volunteer Fire & Rescue squad. He graduated from Fauquier High School in 1973 and continued his education at Virginia Military Institute. Upon graduation in 1977, Skeet commissioned in the US Air Force and completed 17.5 years of honorable service as a master navigator aboard KC-135 refueling aircraft.
His work life was somewhat varied until he answered the call to ministry with the United Methodist Church by attending Wesley Theological Seminary and graduating in 2007. Unfortunately, Skeet was unable to realize his calling as a minister. He fell ill in 2008 with Guillain-Barre Syndrome. Skeet courageously battled to regain physical health and capability for the remainder of his life. His exemplary perseverance, determination, and positive attitude in spite of his physical limitations inspired all who knew him to strive for greater strength and compassion.
Later in life, Skeet rediscovered his love of public service. He served on the Remington Town Council and played a major role in the construction of Remington’s new town hall.
Skeet was also a lifelong learner with a relentless thirst for knowledge. Whether formal education, reading, or absorbing trivia to compete against Jeopardy! contestants from his chair at home, he always enjoyed learning new things. His love of knowledge was strongest for computers, technology, movies, and music. Additionally, he enjoyed hands-on hobbies including woodworking and building model rockets.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Brenda Ashby; three children, Evan H. Ashby, IV & his wife, Rachel of Virginia Beach, VA, Blair L. Harlow & her husband, Trevor of Culpeper, VA and Robert W. Ashby & his wife, Alison of Minot, ND; sister, Kee Miller & her husband, Bill of Culpeper, VA; brother, Will Ashby & his wife, Dawn of Remington, VA; and granddaughter, Charlotte Ashby of Minot, ND.
A service and interment will be held at a later date yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Remington United Methodist Church or the VMI Class of 1977 Memorial Scholarship Fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.