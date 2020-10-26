Eva Richardson of Warrenton, VA, died peacefully of natural causes with her daughters by her side at Breezy Knoll in Culpeper on October 17, 2020. She was 96 years old.
She is survived by her two daughters, Sheron Hume (Pete) of Marshall, VA and Carol Dandy (Darrold) of Annandale, VA; four grandsons, Mark and Shannon Hume, and Kevin and Matthew Dandy and families; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many extended relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Maria Ulias; by her beloved husband of 73 years, William, who died in 2015; by her sisters Sophie HIll, Alice Nemec and Jayne Whitaker; and by a great-great grandson, Andrew Hume.
Born on January 30, 1924 in Long Beach, California, she grew up in El Paso, TX where she was editor of the school newspaper and a tennis champion at El Paso HS. On April 2, 1942 she married William Richardson, a mounted soldier in the 7th Cavalry of the US Army. As an Army wife, she accompanied William on tours to Japan, Germany, Maryland and Virginia, always making their quarters a welcoming home. William’s last duty station was Vint Hill Farms Station where Eva worked at the credit union as a loan officer and also served as president of the Officers’ Wives Club. When William retired from the Army in 1961, he and Eva settled in Warrenton and built their dream home on Piedmont St. where Eva filled the yard with colorful flowers and trees. She joined the Fauquier Garden Club; was elected the first female deacon of the Warrenton Presbyterian Church; and volunteered with the American Legion Hall, the American Cancer Society, Fauquier Habitat for Humanity, and the Wounded Warriors at Walter Reed Hospital. An avid bridge player, she was also active in several bridge groups. She particularly enjoyed serving tea at the Madison Tea Room on Main St. in Warrenton. An active member of the Warrenton Presbyterian Church, for years she also participated with and led a weekly Bible study group of devoted elderly ladies called the Friendly Fridays at the Warrenton Baptist Church.
For decades she and William attended the annual reunions of the First Cavalry Division Association alternately held at Food Hood, TX, and throughout the United States where they enjoyed long-time friendships and camaraderie. They were especially supportive of the monthly meetings and charitable/civic activities of the Association’s metro chapter, renamed in 2014 the William A Richardson National Capital Region Chapter.
In retirement the couple traveled extensively throughout the United States, camping in their Airstream trailer, and delighted in cruises and international air travel, including one trip around the world. Over the years they regularly visited relatives in El Paso, TX; Bremerton, WA; and Long Island, NY and still enjoyed close and loving relationships with nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Cherishing her role as a grandmother, Eva loved spending time with her four grandsons, watching them grow and develop and often taking them along for their grandparents’ summer travels throughout the nation. Later, she was enchanted to make adored great-grandchildren and then great-great-grandchildren a special part of her life. Eva loved hosting family gatherings and holiday celebrations and savored these occasions with her beloved extended family.
The family would like to thank Gerri Boone and her Breezy Knoll staff for their years of loving and gentle care as well as Heartland Hospice, which along with the dedicated Breezy Knoll staff, eased Eva’s final days.
Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life will also be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Fauquier Habitat for Humanity or to the Warrenton Presbyterian Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.