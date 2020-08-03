Eugenia "Genie" L. Gartrell passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020 at the age of 97. Born on Wellborne Farm, near Upperville, VA of William Francis and Mary Elizabeth Lowe. Genie lived near Upperville and in Middleburg, VA for virtually her entire life. She was predeceased in June 2019 by her husband of 77 years, G. Donald "Don" Gartrell, Jr. The couple met at Don's 16th birthday party. Both Don & Genie loved family, playing tennis, fishing and traveling. They particularly enjoyed revisiting Myrtle Beach, SC where they had spent their honeymoon. They were inseparable. Genie is survived by two sons; G. Donald Gartrell, III and his bride, Ginny Lynn and David Lowe Gartrell; two grandsons, David Lowe Gartrell, Jr, and Jon Michael Gartrell, and his bride, Kristen; and two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Grayson. A grave-side service will be held at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Upperville, VA at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Northern Virginia, 10467 Granite Drive, Suite 320, Oakton, VA 33124.
