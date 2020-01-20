Eugene L. Aubry, 69,of Marshall, VA died peacefully in his home with his wife of 30 years, Carol, and his family by side.
He was born to the late Arthur S. Aubry and Nilda C. Aubry, February 23, 1950, in Queens, NY. Gene graduated from Baldwin High School in 1968 and later received an Associates in Business. In his mid 20’s he began his lifelong carrier in insurance, eventually opening his own agency, Professional Insurance Design Inc. He took a brief hiatus from insurance in the early 90’s to serve as the Youth Pastor at Faith Christian Church in Warrenton, VA. The kids loved him and affectionately referred to his as “Geno.” He then returned to Professional Insurance Design in the mid 90’s and his business flourished until his retirement in 2018.
Above all, Jesus Christ was the love of his life. For the last 30 years his life was spent in an unwearied effort to evangelize the Good News of Jesus to all that would listen. He also used his time, talent, and treasure to support missionary efforts all over the world. He made several trips to Peru to help with construction and ministry efforts at a local orphanage in Cusco.
In 1987, Gene spent more than a year building his dream house, a log cabin in the woods! He loved gardening and being outside. He shared his love of canoeing, hiking, and camping with all of his children. Gene developed a love for golf later in life and he and his good friend, Brad, spent the last year of his life visiting different golf courses all over Virginia.
Gene is survived by his wife, Carol Ann Aubry and four children: Eugene L. Aubry, Jr (and wife, Jolynn), Quinn A. Smith (and husband, Geoff), Sierra A. Ball (and husband, Sam) and Howard Daniel Tribby, Jr. (and wife, Kristi). He is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Malia, Grey, Aubry, Rebekah, Jude, and Burke, who affectionately referred to his as Pop-Pop.
A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 am, at Belvoir Assembly of God. 4425 Belvoir Rd. Marshall, VA 20115.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
