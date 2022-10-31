Eugene Ferguson, 85, of Hume, VA, passed October 24, 2022. He was born on July 24, 1937.
Eugene is survived by two daughters: Lydia D. Ferguson of Hume, VA, Debra F. DeFreitas of Front Royal, VA; a sister, Ethel Dial of Washington, DC; and 2 grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 10 am until 11 am with funeral services starting at 11 am at Joynes Funeral Home, Inc., 29 N. Third St., Warrenton, VA. 20186.
Pastor Lloyd Garrett will deliver the eulogy.
Interment will be in Mt. Morris Community Cemetery, Hume, VA. Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
