Eugene C. Cook, age 91, passed away on February 4 in Park West Hospital after fighting Covid. Gene was born in Lafayette, Georgia on November 17, 1929 and lived in several places during his life, including Philadelphia, PA, Hollywood, Fl, Virginia Beach, Alexandra, and Gainesville, Virginia.
He graduated from Drexel University and spent his career in accounting and mortgage banking.
With his wife, Peggy, Gene lived in the Heritage Hunt Community in Gainesville, VA.
After the death of his wife, Peggy J. Cook, Gene moved to Knoxville, Tennessee to be near family and resided at Sherrill Hills Retirement Community. He became active in the retirement community, playing bingo, attending movies and participating in dance nights. He met a certain young woman, Ruby Liles and they danced together until the end.
Gene was a member of St. Thomas United Methodist Church, MAnassas, Va and attended St. Mark United Methodist Church in Knoxville.
Gene leaves one son, Brion T. Cook, of Miami, Florida. Also pre deceasing him were two sons, David A. Cook and Richard E. Cook and his first wife, Helen M. Cook. Other relatives include Faye J. Fillers, his sister-in-law and his niece and driver, Arlison Hall of Knoxville.
Gene will be buried in Stonewall Memorial Gardens Manassas, VA. Because of Covid, there will be no service at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Mark United Methodist , Knoxville, and the Norfolk Urban Outreach Ministry, 972 Norfolk Square, Norfolk, VA 23502.
