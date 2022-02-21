Ethel M. Jones 92, of Bealeton, VA passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton, VA. She is survived by her son, Harold D. Repass (Laura); daughters Dorothy Sanborn and Ann Orndorff; stepson Lewis Jones (Lana); stepdaughter Gloria Jones; and sister Ellen Sue Harner of Bland, VA. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
Ethel Jo was born to Arthur and Maggie Stanley Melvin in November of 1929, in Mechanicsburg, VA, one of 13 children. She was predeceased by her first husband, James H. Repass; second husband, Floyd Jones; son Edward Repass; and brothers Frank, Ernest, Ed, John, and Roy. She was also preceded in death by sisters Burnette, Pet, Georgia, Nellie, Sallie, and Jean.
Mom went to work in the sixties for the Defense Intelligence Agency. She held positions with them and the Defense Intelligence Analysis Center. She was recognized for her accomplishments and retired in 1987, very proud of what a country girl with an eighth-grade education could accomplish. Mom loved to garden, loved to cook, loved family gatherings—and above all, she loved to shop. Mom was blessed to stay in her home, continued living alone, enjoyed her independence, and was surrounded by friends and family until a broken bone in her leg slowed her down.
Matthew 25:23—His Lord said unto him, Well done, good and faithful servant, thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 25 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA from 9:00-10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or Byrnes Chapel Memorial Fund, 195 Osbourne Dr, Bland, VA, 24315. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
