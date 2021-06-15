Ethel Elizabeth Rector, 70, of Midland, VA, passed on June 8, 2021. She was born June 7, 1951.
Ethel leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Levering W. Rector, II of Midland, VA; four children: William A. “Andy” Robinson of Stafford, VA, Karen D. Culpepper of Manassas, VA, Levering W. Rector, III (Melissa) of Warrenton, VA, and Angela C. Rector of Midland, VA; seven grandchildren: Cedric Robinson, TJ Rector, Natalia Rector, Izaiah Robinson, Jared Rector, Amiyah Parker, and Nathan Green; three great-grandchildren: Aza, Azyah, and Leo; three siblings: Katherine Washington (Willie) of Midland, VA, Andrew Champ, Jr. (Betty) of Sumerduck, VA, and Richard Good of Culpeper, VA; a special niece, Angel M. Washington (David) of Midland, VA; sisters-in-law: Jacquline D. Carter of Upper Marlboro, MD and Joann H. Smith (Rodney) of Marshall, VA; brothers-in-law: James L. Rector (Agnes) of Orange, VA and Clifton R. Rector (Edith) of Lorton, VA; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, 11:00 am, at Oak Shade Baptist Church, 3287 Old Catlett Road, Catlett, VA, 20119. Rev. Dr. Barnabus Sewell will deliver the eulogy.
On line condolences may be posted at: www.joynesfuneral home.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.