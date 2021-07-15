Our beloved Ethan Isaac Russell was born on April 16, 2016 in Reston, Virginia. With his closest family members and his Bear-Bear at his bedside, he went to be with Jesus on Sunday, July 11, 2021. He showed amazing resilience in his short five years and ended strong in his valiant battle against CGD. Doctors, nurses, friends and family often referred to him as Superman. He was a handsome little guy and had a striking resemblance to his PopPop, who often called him the Man of Steel. He had an amazing zest for life that endeared him to all who knew him. He loved to praise Jesus with the worship team at Mountain Ridge Church, sitting on the front row of the church many Sunday mornings. He was a good little artist, and while his favorite colors were certainly orange and blue, his artistic creations always displayed brilliant color, leaving not a spot on the page unadorned. He was all boy and loved ATV’s, motorcycles, and pirate treasure. And, like most little boys, he loved to eat, with pizza, Chick-fil-A, and rainbow ice being among his favorites.
Ethan is survived by his parents, Nathaniel Isaac and Sarah Elizabeth Russell; his sisters, Abigail Elizabeth Russell (7) and Chloe Rebekah Russell (3); his grandparents, James and Susan Russell and Brian and Belinda Smith; his aunts and uncles, Lemuel Russell, Rebekah Smith, and Shaun and Rachel Cook; and his cousin Adelaide Jo Cook (3). He is also survived by great-grandparents Nelson and Elizabeth Smith and Hugh Lynch, and many great-aunties and uncles and distant cousins in the area and across the country who have loved him and been important in his little life.
Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, July 18, 2:00 p.m., at Taylor Middle School, 350 East Shirley Avenue, Warrenton, VA 20186. If you would like to send flowers, they can be sent to Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA 20186, or contributions in Ethan’s memory can be made to:
(1) Sweet Julia Grace Foundation (Please go to https://www.sweetjuliagrace.org/give. Click on ‘Dedicate this Gift’ and complete the form. To donate via check, please mail to: The Sweet Julia Grace Foundation 9000 Mike Garcia Drive, #140 Manassas, VA 20109. Include in the memo: “Ethan”),
or
(2) Mountain Ridge Church Children’s Ministry, PO Box 861466, Warrenton, VA 20187. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
