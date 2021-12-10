Eston Richard Robinson, 71, departed this life peacefully on Sunday, December 5th, 2021 after a brief stay at Piedmont Care Acute Facility in Charlottesville, Virginia. Richard was born September 19th, 1950 to the late Mary Frances Hamm. Richard attended Rosenwald schools in Fauquier County, Virginia. He was previously employed by S.W. Rogers as a pipe layer.
Richard was an avid fisherman. He shared his love of fishing with several family members including his nephew, Robert L. Marshall, great-nephew, Robert L. Marshall Jr. and grand-daughter, Monique Martin.
Richard was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Lee Robinson (Pumpkin), a sister, Bertha Frances Marshall (Bert) and a brother, Clarence Lee Robinson.
Richard leaves to cherish his memory, a daughter, Stacy West of Warrenton, VA; a brother, Charles Edward Robinson of Catlett, VA; a sister, Mary Allen of Manassas, VA; one sister-in-law, Denise Robinson of Catlett, VA; six grandchildren, Anthony Martin Jr. of Warrenton, VA; Monique Martin of Warrenton, VA; Brittany T. Hunter of Stafford, VA; Bridgette N. Weeks of Woodbridge, VA; Kenya C. McDonald of Newport News, VA; and Daysia E. Robinson of Woodbridge, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services are private. Online condolences can be made at:moserfuneralhome.com
