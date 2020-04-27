Ernest Lewis Fortune, Jr., age 54, of Bealeton, VA, passed peacefully on Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020 at Fauquier Hospital. He was born on January 17th, 1966 in Charlottesville, VA. Ernest was a devoted husband and father, a man that lived for his family and friends. Ernest was an avid Redskins fan and a local football coach and mentor to young boys in his community, and known by all to have a big smile and a big heart.
Ernest is survived by his wife of 25 years, Traci Fortune; three children, Alicia Jenkins (Kyle) of Dayton, VA, Tre Fortune & Eric Fortune, both of Bealeton, VA; father, Ernest L. Fortune, Sr. of Rapidan, VA; sister, Dee Walton (Nathaniel) of Chesterfield, VA; brother, Jose Fortune (Michelle) of Bowie, MD; and three grandchildren, Adalynn, Champ & Vada ‘V’. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Ernest is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jones Fortune.
Service and interment private. A celebration of Ernest’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a trust fund for his son’s education. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
