Ernest “Ernie” Smiley Staton, Jr. went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at his home in Amissville, VA surrounded by love. He was born on May 10, 1932 in Amherst, VA to the late Ernest and Syra Staton.
He is survived by two children; his son, Charles “Chip” Staton and his wife Vickie of Culpeper, VA, and his daughter, Jessica Greene and her husband, Ryan of Amissville. He is also survived by one sister, Orphie Parr of Amherst and a brother, Liger William Staton of Mineral, VA. Ernie was a beloved Papop/Popop to five grandchildren; Amy Brooks, Holly Carter, Olivia Greene, Caden Greene, Emma Greene, and four great grandchildren, Zachariah Strader, Stephen Strader, Uriah Brooks and Mabel Brooks.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Rose Marie Staton, his sister, Stevie Staton, his brothers, Robert Staton and Charles “Dudley” Staton.
Ernie served in the U.S. Army in 1954 and was stationed in Fort Benning, GA and received an honorable discharge after the Korean War ended. He worked and retired from the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 100, and was a member of Alum Springs Baptist Church in Culpeper. Faith, family, and hard work were most important to him. He loved to hunt, fish, work on cars, “shoot the breeze” at the local 7-11, and vacationing at the Outer Banks with his family.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701. Due to COVID mandates masks are required to enter our building.
The funeral service will be held at Alum Springs Baptist Church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Road, Culpeper, VA 22701 on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Jeffersonson, VA with military honors provide by VFW Post 2524.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ernie’s name to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Highway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911. An online tribute wall and guestbook are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
