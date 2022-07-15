Erbie Frances Brown, 93, of Warrenton Virginia passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones on Monday July 11, 2022. Erbie was born on June 6, 1929, the first child of Kirby and Vosie Smith of Syria Virginia. She attended Madison County high school and graduated in 1948. During her school years she had met Walter Brown, also from Syria Virginia, and after he completed a tour in the US Air Force during the Korean War, they were married on July 11, 1953 and moved to Washington DC. She was employed by the C & P Telephone Company at that time working as a switchboard operator. In 1954 they bought their first home in Falls Church Virginia. Their son David was born in 1960 and she left the telephone company to become a full-time mother and homemaker. In 1968 they found a farm for sale in Fauquier County and settled into the rural farm lifestyle. On their farm they had pigs, cattle, ponies and even chickens for a while, eventually settling on cattle as the standard. Erbie worked in the garden at the farm, raising fresh vegetables each season and kept the flower beds immaculate. She was a devout member of the Warrenton United Methodist Church and was active with women’s group activities for many years. She is well known for her cooking skills and creating many delicious home cooked meals for family and guests. Her greatest loves were her husband, family members, and her country home that she lovingly maintained for over 54 years. She was also very fond of their little dog Indy. Her family and many members of the community alike have fond, loving memories of Erbie and her friendly, caring and witty demeanor. She spent a lifetime caring and providing for others. She will truly be missed.
Erbie was predeceased by her father and mother, and her siblings KR Smith, Ida Strong and Laura Marshall. She is survived by her husband, Walter; son, David and his wife Rene’; her three grandchildren, Steven Brown and his wife Roni, Robert Brown, and Carin Coker and her husband John David; and two great-grandchildren Evelyn and Thomas Brown.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 25 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 AM, with interment at Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, 176 Oak Grove Road, Madison, VA.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneral home.com.
