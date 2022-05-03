Emery Lincon St. Clair, 96 of Manassas, VA passed away on April 30, 2022 at Haymarket Medical Center.
He was born on October 26, 1925 in Botetourt County, VA a son of the late Robert Henry and Annie Jones St. Clair. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Cleo Mae Norvell St. Clair.
Mr. St. Clair was a veteran of World War II having served in the U. S. Army. He then went to work for a shipyard in the Tidewater area and then worked for Western Electric until his retirement. He then opened a small security business operating it for several years.
He is survived by his children, Marianne (Eddie) Crouch, Sandra J. (David) Kerns, Carol A. Coffey (James Hess), Emery L. St. Clair, Angela R. (Richard) Cook, Rowland J. St. Clair; one brother, Roger G. St. Clair; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 4 from 7-9 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 5 at 10:30 AM at Bright View Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.