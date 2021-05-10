You have permission to edit this article.
Elsie Elam Martin

Elsie Elam Martin, 82, passed away at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Center in Winchester Virginia on the morning of Saturday May 8, 2021. Elsie Martin was born on December 9, 1938 to the late George and Elsie Elam in Hume, Virginia. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday May 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia. Burial will follow at Leeds Cemetery following the service. The service will be officiated by Pastor Mike Derflinger. Family and friends are invited to gather and visit one hour before the service. Ms. Martin is survived by her three sons John R. Martin Jr., Andrew “Andy” Martin, and Steven Martin; sister Doris Elam; grandchildren Steven Martin Jr., Brandon Martin, Amber Martin, Patrick Martin, and Elliott Martin; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ms. Martin is predeceased by her parents; sisters Irene Campbell, Alma Rector, Thelma Williams, Mary O’Bannon, and Betty Monis; and brother George Elam. 

Pallbearers will be Jeff Lowell, Steven Norman, Jeff O’Bannon, Bernie O’Bannon, Bruce Williams and Kenny Baker. Honorary pallbearers will be J.R. Dove, Gary Poe, and R.L. Frederick. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for memorial contributions to be sent to Riverton Methodist Church.

