Elmer Murdock Putnam, 61, of Caroline County, originally from Warrenton, was called to his heavenly home on March 20, 2022. Murdock was a loving husband to Angela Putnam for the past 25 years. He is survived by 7 children: Destiny, Cody, Spencer, Brittany, Callie, Jessica, and Stephanie.
Murdock was the type of person that if you liked him, you loved him. His presence would fill a room and he always had a little bit of guidance and wisdom to share. In truth, he had more opinions than most and was not afraid to share them. Jokes were his main language, he loved to make everyone laugh and could find himself a friend in any crowd. He loved to ride his motorcycle and have a good time. He always went out of his way to help and lend his skills in any way he could.
He was commonly known as Road Pirate across the CB airwaves; he drove all across the country throughout the 90’-00’s hauling fuel and other commodities. Most recently, he was fortunate enough to be part of the Howard Brothers Paving family where he worked until the day before he passed. Alongside trucking, he was well known as a construction project manager on many major road projects throughout Northern VA, mostly for Ed Lawrence Construction Company.
We already miss him greatly, and his absence leaves a hole in the hearts of all who knew him. The family will be receiving guests at Storke Funeral Home in Bowling Green from 6-8pm Friday, March 25th. A Celebration of Life will be held on 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 26th, at 1943 Hickory Hill Road, St. Stephens Church. All are welcome to attend.
