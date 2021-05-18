Elmer Mae “Punkin” Thorn, 92 of Remington, VA passed away on May 16, 2021. She was born on September 3, 1928 to Elmo and Jane Wheatley in Fauquier County, VA.
In addition to her parents, Punkin is preceded in death by her husband, Enos Thorn, Jr., and her siblings, Milford Wheatley and Anna Marie Abel. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Alvin Thorn and his wife Joan of Goldvein, VA and Roy Thorn of Remington, VA.
A graveside service will be held at Mt. Holly Cemetery on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations kindly be made to the Remington Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.