Ellen May Brown, 94 of Warrenton, VA passed away on Oct. 11, 2020 at Fauquier Hospital.
She was born on Sept. 18. 1926 in Warren County, VA a daughter of the late Walter James Licklider and Allie Sneedley Licklider. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, John K. May and Richard E. Brown.
Mrs. Brown had been a member of Warrenton Baptist Church for 62 years.
She is survived by her children, Sandra (Gary) Wood, Steven Michael (Olga) May, Sr. and John K. (Sharon) May, Jr.; twelve grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild to arrive soon.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 16 at 2:00 PM at Moser Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Warrenton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Warrenton Baptist Church, 123 Main Street, Warrenton, VA 20186.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.