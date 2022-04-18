Ellen Howes Osborn was born in Forest City NC on February 19, 1933, to Emma and Ralph Howes. She had just celebrated her 89th birthday in Atlanta GA when she died on April 10, 2022 after a long battle with dementia that was caused by a stroke she suffered in May of 2020.
Ellen grew up in in Forest City before graduating from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville where she met her husband, Dennis K Osborn. She majored in Home Economics and married Dennis in 1956 after graduation.
She and Dennis lived in a few different places when he was serving in the Navy, but they settled in Fairfax County, VA where Dennis became a high school math teacher. They raised two children, David, and Michael there and later in Warrenton VA, where they moved to in 1971. Ellen taught in public schools as a substitute teacher and to homebound students for a while, but primarily focused on managing the household and bring up her 2 boys. In addition, she and Dennis were always active in church service (Episcopal then Anglican) in the northern Virginia area. They attended St. James Warrenton, Truro, St Paul's, and St. Michael's where she sang in the choirs and served on the Altar Guilds.
In the 80’s they were active in the Cursillo Movement. Ellen also served as a leader in her Community Bible Study for many years. She touched numerous lives with her faithful service and Christian example. She was a gardener (canned many types of produce including tomatoes, applesauce, beans, relish, and pickles), an excellent cook, bargain hunter, and lover of jewelry which was the only extravagance she indulged in.
She cared for Dennis after he developed dementia until his death in February of 2019.
Ellen is survived by her 2 sons, David in Atlanta and Michael in Southport, NC as well as 2 grandchildren, Elizabeth and John Osborn.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM at St. Michael Anglican Church, meeting at the Chapel at Greenwich Presbyterian Church, 15305 Vint Hill Road, Nokesville, VA 20181 followed by a reception and private burial at Warrenton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer Association or the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
