Ellen Douglas Moore Breeden

Ellen Douglas Moore Breeden, age 91, passed away from complications of Alzheimer’s Disease on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at her home in Warrenton, VA.  Ellen was a loving wife to her husband (who preceded her in death by 26 ½ years) Oliver Leo Breeden also of Warrenton, VA.   She was the Mother to six children, Oliver Leo Breeden, Jr. of Fredericksburg, VA; Gary Allen Breeden of Fredericksburg VA; Brenda Breeden Clark of Unionville, VA; Debra Jean Harvey of Manassas, VA; Thomas Charles Breeden of Linden, VA; and Carolyn Ann Chavers of Jeffersonton, VA.    Ellen was the youngest of her four siblings, all of which preceded her in death.  Ellen was the Grandmother of 15 Grandchildren, one of which is deceased; the Great Grandmother of 24 Great Grandchildren, one of which is deceased; and Great, Great Grandmother of 5 Great Great Grandchildren.

        Ellen was a Christian lady who loved her family, flourished while living and making homes on the farms her husband worked, loved her jobs until she retired, and had a great love of flower gardening and was always proud of the flowers she grew.    

         Funeral services will be provided by Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA as follows: The family will receive friends on  Thursday June 24th at 10 am with the service following at 11 am.Interment will take place immediately at Warrenton Cemetery.  

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be given to the Heartland Hospice on Blackwell Road in Warrenton, VA.  

 

