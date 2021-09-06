Ellen Caroll (Barker) Smith (72) of Bealeton, VA gracefully ended her journey on this earth on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends.
Caroll was born in Abingdon, VA to Luther R. and Ruth E. Barker on October 28, 1948. The youngest of four daughters, Caroll also had four brothers.
Caroll graduated from Falls Church High School in 1968 and went to beauty school earning a degree in Cosmetology and worked in a local beauty shop in Seven Corners.
She married the love of her life James Smith on May 22, 1971 and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year.
After moving from Northern VA in 1973 to Kewanee, IL, Caroll opened her own beauty shop out of their home where her customers walked in as clients but left as friends. Caroll’s passion was making everyone feel beautiful and never had a price for her services, rather encouraged everyone pay what they could afford.
After the birth of her three daughters, Caroll opened an in-home daycare during the day while still running her beauty shop in the evenings. She was an active member of the PTA, a Girl Scout leader and volunteered her time generously throughout her community.
Caroll was an avid bowler and played on a league for many years. She also enjoyed long road trips on the back of a motorcycle and weekends spent camping.
After relocating back to Caroll’s hometown of Falls Church, VA in 1985, she continued doing what she loved in styling hair while also serving her community. She worked in a local school cafeteria in addition to volunteering in various activities for her daughters.
Caroll is the loving mother to Dee Dee Call (Shannon) of Warrenton, VA; Dawn Jeckell of Catlett, VA; and Danielle Rollins (Benjamin) of Warrenton, VA. She has nine wonderful grandchildren: Spencer, Alexander, Justin and Cameron Call; Dalton, Madisyn and Zachary Billick; Ayden and Allyson Rollins and one precious great-grandchild: Jeremiah Call.
Caroll is survived by her husband James, her daughters and siblings: Jerry Barker (Rudi) of Myrtle Beach, SC; Rhea Nell Knowles of Manassas, VA; Judy Barker of Falls Church, VA; David Barker (Darren) of Culpeper, VA; James Barker of Falls Church, VA; and Timothy Barker (Patti) of Richardsville, VA. Caroll is preceded in death by her loving parents, sister Glenda Early and sister-in-law Linda Barker.
Services will be held at Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Avenue in Warrenton with visitation hours on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 6pm – 8pm with funeral services on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 10am. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: www.parkinson.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
