Ella Mae Putnam, 91 of Warrenton, VA passed away on Dec. 17, 2022 at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on August 12, 1931 in Fauquier County, VA a daughter of the late Mitchell Heflin and Cynthia Sutphin Heflin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Putnam; son, Albert Putnam; daughter, Beverly Barr; and two grandsons, John Putnam and Michael Barr.
Mrs. Putnam worked with food service at the Airlie Foundation and attended Warrenton Baptist Church.
She is survived by three sons, Kenny (Marie) Putnam, Ronnie (Janie) Putnam and Ricky (Karen) Putnam; son-in-law, Lonnie Barr; daughter-in-law, Betty Putnam; a sister, Dorothy Stanton; grandchildren, Chris Putnam, Sarah Curry, Steven Barr, Melissa Whitmer, Nathan Harrison, Bryan Harrison, Stevie Settle, and Lisa Cubbage; great grandchildren, Lincoln Putnam, Mackenzie Putnam, Noah Putnam, Nathaniel Curry, Kasside Barr, Hunter Barr, Nick Putnam, Haley Whitmer, Amanda Hamm, Bayliegh Cubbage, and Amy Harrison; great-great-grandchildren, Jerimiah Hamm, Kaydence Yancey, Dale Yancey III, and Carter Cameron; great-sons-in-law, Dennis Whitmer and Ben Curry; great-daughters-in-law, Krystal Barr, Cathy Putnam, and Heather Putnam; and great-great-son-in-law, Jerry Hamm.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Dec. 27 from 6-8 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 11:00 AM. Interment follows at Orlean Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
