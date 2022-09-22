Ella Juanita Douglas Lancaster, 95, of Montross, VA, (formerly of Midland, VA and Deanwood in the District of Columbia) passed away Saturday September 17, 2022 at her home. Survivors include her beloved husband of 74 years, Clarence R. Lancaster, Sr.; and her daughters, Linda Gray-Jeffries, Mary Waller, Toni Washington, and Karen Mason. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 9:30 until 10:30 am with funeral services starting at 10:30 to11:30 am at J. B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, Maryland 20785. Funeral services will be limited to family and close family friends. Reverend Wendell Lancaster will deliver the Eulogy. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the American Lung Association.
