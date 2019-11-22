Elizabeth Washington Gaines, 93, of Warrenton, VA, passed November 18, 2019, at her residence. She was born on September 11, 1926.
Elizabeth is survived by a daughter, Gwendolyn Gaines of Warrenton, VA; two sons: Wallace B. Washington of Warrenton, VA, Charles H. Washington, Sr. of Catlett, VA; 8 Grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, November 24, 2019, 6 pm to 7:30 pm and Monday, November 25, 2019, from 11am until 12 pm with funeral services starting at 12 pm, all at First Baptist Church, 39 Alexandria Pike, Warrenton, Virginia, 20186. Rev. Matthew A. Zimmerman, Jr. will deliver the eulogy
Interment will be in Bright View Cemetery, Warrenton, VA.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
