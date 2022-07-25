It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elizabeth Goff, born Elizabeth Jones June 16th, 1934, of Orlean Va. Saturday July 9th. One of 4 children she grew up with her three brothers in the beautiful hills of West Virginia. It was there on the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan college that she met her husband Kent whom she married on the 28th of August of 1955.
Elizabeth, known to most as Sue was loved by many. She is survived by her husband Kent; her daughter Robin; her Grandchildren Jennifer Edwards, Lucas Goff and Sydney Goff: as well as her 6 Great-Grandchildren, and her brother Charlie Jones.
Elizabeth is predeceased by her two brothers Joe and Earl Jones as well as her children Alice and David.
Elizabeth and her husband had a long eventful and adventurous life leading them to their final home in Orlean VA where they have resided together since the late 70s. She retired from Raytheon in the mid 90s and has enjoyed quilting and gardening and traveling abroad since then. Her greatest enjoyment though has probably been the grandchild and great grandchildren that have made her the Greatest Grandmother ever. Her heart and her love will live on in all of us for eternity. To say she will be greatly missed is not adequate.
Elizabeth did not wish to have a formal funeral service and respecting those wishes the family is not planning a service at this time. We do welcome any friends or relatives who wish to share their thoughts and condolences to do so as they would have during her life. We thank you for your condolences during this tough time for our family.
