Elizabeth Goff Tarr, 87, of Warrenton, Virginia passed away peacefully Monday, February 22, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family and Caregiver/Friend Tish Mann. She was born July 29, 1933, in Warrenton, to the late George Robert and Mabel Taylor Goff. Mrs. Tarr was a member of the Warrenton United Methodist Church. She graduated from Warrenton High School in 1952. She worked as a telephone operator and then a secretary for D. H. Lees Insurance Company. She then met the love of her life, Sam and took on her most beloved job of being a mother and homemaker. She was a longtime member of the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Survivors include her children, Samuel B. Tarr Jr. and wife Denise of Winchester, Virginia, Donna McCampbell and husband Scott of Tampa, Florida and Bobby Tarr and wife Mary of Orlean, Virginia; her grandchildren, Brandon, Travis, and Hunter McCampbell, Samuel B. Tarr III “Trey”, Sarah Printz and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Samuel B. Tarr along with her brothers, Douglas Goff, Howard Goff, George Goff, Richard Goff, Cecil Goff and sisters, Nellie Mayhugh and Jane Mullins. A graveside service, for the family, will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company 167 W. Shirley Ave., Warrenton, Va. 20186. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.