Elizabeth Farmer Austin Hammon, age 88, passed away on January 18, 2021. Called Liz by her friends, she was born in Epes, Alabama, and migrated north to earn her BSN and start her career as a registered nurse at Freedmen's Hospital. While overseas on a military deployment with her young family, she caught the antiquing bug and was never able to shake it. Legend has it that she challenged the weight limits on military transports to bring back her haul sourced from the attics of multi-generation homes all over Germany and Austria. Upon return to the States in 1974, it was from these treasures that she started her first antiques shop in Thieves Market in Alexandria. She later started the Antique Emporium Mall in Annandale, and closed her last shop in Warrenton after 40 years in the business. Liz never met a settee she couldn't reupholster, a chair she couldn't re-cane or a chip on a figurine she couldn't repair. She was a gifted artist, loved travel and great food and was a compassionate confidante to many. Liz was blessed to love and be loved by her immediate and extended family that includes 3 children and 2 grandchildren from her first marriage to Ernest Austin and 3 stepchildren and 8 step grandchildren from her second marriage to Colin Hammon, her sisters and brothers, and many nieces and nephews, who will all miss her beyond measure. A private family viewing was held. She will join Colin at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Liz's favorite non-profit, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsgreen.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.