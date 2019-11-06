Elizabeth del Cano, age 90 passed away on October 29, 2019 at her home at The Lodge in Wake Forest, North Carolina.
She was born on January 4, 1929 in Conemaugh, PA the last of nine children born to the late John and Helen (Minnik) Manculich. Betty and her husband Camilo moved to Virginia in 1973 where they lived until his death in 2015. She then moved to North Carolina to be closer to her daughter and son. Betty was a “people person” who enjoyed being around her friends and family. She and her husband were the owners of del Rose Florist, Betty’s Better Chocolates, Pete’s Big Dipper and Pete’s Card Shop. She was also a member of Park West Lions Club and volunteered as a Pink Lady at Prince William Hospital.
She is predeceased by her parents and her husband Camilo del Cano.
Survivors include her former husband: Joseph Piechnik of Youngsville, NC; six children: Dyana Stecker and husband Ralph of Youngsville, NC; John Piechnik and wife Kathy of Simpsonville, SC; Terry Piechnik and wife Heidi of Wake Forest, NC; Thomas del Cano and Laffitte Donehoo of Hephzibah, Georgia; Becky del Cano and Don Morrow of Endicott, NY and Jennifer Spring and husband Guy of Warrenton, VA; special friends: Ron and Bonnie Long of Manassas, VA; 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM at All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Road, Manassas, VA. Interment will be held at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, VA. A reception will immediately follow the burial.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of flowers or you may donate to Park West Lions Club, 8620 Sunnygate Drive, Manassas, VA 20109 in loving memory of Elizabeth del Cano.
Condolences may be sent to: www.piercefh.com
