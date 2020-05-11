Elizabeth Crouch McCuin, 78 of Gainesville, Virginia died at home surrounded by her loving family on May 5, 2020. She was born on October 18, 1941 and has lived in the same little house on the hill on Catharpin Road with her beloved husband since 1963. Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 58 years, Stuart McCuin; her son Raymond McCuin and his wife Debi McCuin of Warrenton, Virginia; her daughter Joy Lynn Hill and her husband Richard Hill of Gainesville, Virginia; her granddaughter Kori Hill of Georgetown, Kentucky; and grandsons Tyler McCuin of Remington, Virginia and Austin Hill of Gainesville, Virginia. She is preceded in death by a son, Thomas Lee McCuin; parents; one older sister; and two younger brothers.
Elizabeth was a bus driver for Prince William County Public Schools for 46 years. She drove for Tyler Elementary School, Bull Run Middle School, Stonewall Jackson High School and Battlefield High School from their opening day to her retirement. She is known for taking scared children under her wing to support them into becoming strong, independent students. She tied shoes, zipped jackets, wiped noses, and made sure they had their backpacks. Her philosophy was she started their day with a smile and ended their day with a smile. Her dedication showed through the love and admiration felt by many students, parents, teachers, administers, and other bus drivers. After retirement, she enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren as much as possible. She was never shy to share a story with anyone about how proud she was of her grandchildren and their accomplishments.
A private burial service will be held at the Gainesville Methodist Cemetery on Friday May 8, 2020. A celebration of Elizabeth’s life will be held at a later date once it is deemed safe to gather in large groups. The family looks forward to the day they can remember Elizabeth's life in person with you. In the meantime, they welcome your prayers and feel the continued support of the family Elizabeth loved with all her heart! In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Elizabeth McCuin to the VCS Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 194, Herndon, VA, 20172 or at VCSCancerFoundation.org.
