Elizabeth "Betty Ann" Riley Noland, 82, of Catlett, VA passed away on September 25th at Prince William Hospital, Manassas, VA.
She was born on August 16, 1939 in Fauquier County, VA, a daughter of the late Lewis Hamilton Riley and Mattie Armstrong Riley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George R. Noland, as well as her brother, Vernon L. Riley.
She was a legal secretary for 43 years for Tiffany & Tiffany, Warrenton, VA. She was also proud to be a farmer and the matriarch of Nolandia Farm, and a part of the agriculture industry. She was a long time member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Catlett, VA, where she was director of the Altar Guild for many years.
She is survived by her daughter and her husband, Lisa N. and Kalvyn Smith; one grandson, Kraig Smith (Heather Shinn), one nephew, Dwayne Riley (Vicki); two great-nephews, Kyle L. Riley(Alyssa), Kolby H. Riley(Shannon Black) and one great-niece Kelci Riley Thomas (Christopher), along with many special family and friends.
Graveside Services will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Catlett Cemetery, Catlett, VA 20119.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Catlett Volunteer Fire And Rescue, P.O. Box 280, Catlett, VA 20119 or to VITAS Community Connection Hospice, P.O. Box 645352, Cincinnati, OH 45264-5352
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
