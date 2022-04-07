Elizabeth ‘Anne‘ Ritchie age 91, of Warrenton, passed peacefully on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Noble Senior Living.
She was born on October 6, 1930 in Warrenton to the late James M. Mountjoy and Alverna Chappell Mountjoy. She graduated from Warrenton High School in 1948, and was a life-long member of the Warrenton Baptist Church and a member of the New Baltimore Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her sister, Jane Morgan of Fredericksburg, VA, three children, Carolyn R. Butler (Bob) of Spotsylvania, VA, Charles Q. ‘CQ’ Ritchie, Jr. of Warrenton and Catherine R. ‘Cathy’ Albaugh (Lance) of Warrenton; four grandchildren Matthew Chacey (Whitney), Christopher Chacey (Chelsea), Jaime Ritchie, Jonathan Ritchie (Lily), and four great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents Anne is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 71 years Charles Quinter ‘’Sparky’’ Ritchie, Sr., her brothers, Jimmy Mountjoy (Geri), Wallace Mountjoy (Nancy), and her sister Eleanor Waddle.
The family will receive friends on Monday, April 11, 2022 from 5 to 7pm at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA, 20186 where a funeral service will take place on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 11am. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Bealeton, VA.
Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.