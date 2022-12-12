Eldon Foster Grant, Jr., 80, of Fairfax, VA, passed December 5, 2022. He was born on November 25, 1942.
Eldon is survived by his wife, Freda A. Grant of Fairfax, VA; two daughters: Pamela F. Smith of Ponte Vedra, FL, Leslie C. (Garrett) Washington of Bedford, PA; Two sisters: Earsaline V. (Richard) Anderson of Warrenton, VA, Shirley M. Brown of Gainesville, VA; three brothers: Garry L. Grant of Leesburg, VA, F. Michael (Delores) Grant of Bowie, MD, and Jeffrey L. (Linda) Grant of Gainesville, VA; and1 grandchild, Dr. Morgan A. Smith.
A funeral service was held on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 11 am, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 2932 Atoka Road, Rectortown, VA, 20140. Rev. Reginald E. Bryant will officiate and Rev. Henry G. Hall will deliver the eulogy.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Mount Olive Baptist Church Media Ministry, P.O. Box C, Rectortown, VA 20140. Interment will be private.
