Elder Lindsay O'Neil Green, 81, of Amissville, VA, passed March 12, 2020, at his residence. He was born September 4, 1938.
Elder Green was the Pastor of the Mt. Morris Baptist Church, Hume, VA for many years.
Elder Green is survived by his wife, Reva Carter Green of Amissville, VA; one sister, Maxie V. Brown of Amissville, VA; one brother, Daniel C. Green, Sr. of Hume, VA; two step-sons, Arthur Carter, IV of Ft. Mill, SC, Daniel Carter of Purcellville, VA; and three step-grandchildren.
A home going service will be announced in the coming weeks and will posted here in this site.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
