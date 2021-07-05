On Thursday, July, 1 2021, Elaine H. Walters, loving Wife and Mother of two children, passed away at age 93. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family and her trusty dog Eddie. Elaine was born on June 18, 1928 in Warrenton, VA to Sam and Mildred Harder. Elaine was a lifelong Warrentonian, and she was a graduate of Warrenton High School. On July 22, 1952 she married William Daniel Walters(Dan). They raised two sons, William D. Walters Jr.(Billy) of Haymarket and Larry P. Walters of Culpeper. Many will remember Elaine from her three decades of work at the local Oldsmobile and Buick dealership, or after retiring from the car dealership, her work at the local Peoples National Bank in the loan department. Elaine loved the outdoors, cooking and canning, and traveling the Virginia countryside. Elaine, was a keen dog lover, leaving behind her own dog Eddie, and five grand dogs, Josh, Peanut, Isabella, Hanna, and Angus. A graveside service will be open to the public and held on Wednesday, July 14th 2021 at 2:00p.m. in the historic Warrenton cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fauquier SPCA, and the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
