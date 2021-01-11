ELAINE CARPENTER QUASEBARTH

Elaine C. Quasebarth, of Fairfax, Virginia, formerly of Nokesville, Virginia, led a life strongly dedicated to family. She died quietly at her residence on January 4, 2021, at the age of 89.
Mrs. Quasebarth was born and raised in Washington, D.C., and graduated from Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School, where she excelled in academics and sports. In 1954, she married Werner H. Quasebarth, and supported his career with Atlas Machine & Iron Works, until his retirement in 1998. Together they raised their family in Nokesville, Virginia. Mrs. Quasebarth was a parishioner of St. John’s Catholic Church, in Warrenton, Virginia, until moving to Fairfax.
Mrs. Quasebarth was noted by all for her charming wit and ambient grace, which led to her being known for decades to many of her children’s generation as “Lady Elaine.” Travel with husband Werner for work and social reasons took her for adventures in Europe, East Asia, the Middle East, and South America, as well as the Montana prairie and by raft through the Grand Canyon. Devoted to playing tennis, she rigorously played team competitions at Chestnut Forks in Warrenton, Virginia, playing well into her late-70s.
Mrs. Quasebarth is survived by her children and their wonderful spouses Elise Quasebarth (Steve), Eric Anderson, Christopher Quasebarth (Brenda), Kurt Quasebarth (Cathy), and Gretchen Cassidy (Ian); eight beautiful grandchildren, Elexa, Dashiell (Sunny), Jasper, Griffin (Andi), Madeline, Hollis, Eleanor, and Sylvia; great-grandson Isaiah; and brother Robert Carpenter. She was predeceased by her husband Werner Quasebarth; infant son, Karl; a brother, Raymond Carpenter; and her parents, Raymond and Pauline Carpenter.
Inurnment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. Donations may be made to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington Street, Ste. 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.
