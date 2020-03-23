Eileen Mary Berger, 57, of Warrenton, VA passed peacefully to the Lord on March 19, 2020 at her home. She was born April 5, 1962 in Pottsville, PA to the late Stephen P. and Eileen Welkie. Eileen was married to the love of her life, James B. Berger, since 1992. They made their happy life in Virginia, and have two children, Christopher James Berger, of Pawcatuck, CT, and Elizabeth Mary Berger, of Warrenton, VA. She also leaves behind brothers Stephen Welkie, of Groton, CT and Paul Welkie and his wife Christine, of St. Clair, PA.
Eileen graduated from Nativity BVM High School in Pottsville, PA in 1980. She then earned both a B.S. degree in Industrial Engineering (in 1984) and an MBA degree (in 1992) from the Pennsylvania State University. She was an Engineering Supervisor at AMP, Inc in Harrisburg, PA, where she helped produce precision electrical components, and made many lifelong friends. In Virginia, she was the Operations Manager for Bea Maurer, Inc of Chantilly, VA producing custom textile products, and the General Manager of OASIS CD Manufacturing in Sperryville, VA. Most recently, she enjoyed working the past eight years as a Senior Account Manager for Acuity Audiovisual in Manassas, VA providing custom AV equipment to her commercial and institutional customers.
Eileen was an active member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Culpeper, where she taught CCD classes and was also an usher for many years. She volunteered her time and talents to help the St. Stephen’s Food Closet in Culpeper, the Liberty High School Athletic Boosters, and the Bealeton-Remington Ruritan Club in Bealeton. She loved travelling and explored many domestic and foreign destinations, including Europe, the entire East coast, and her favorite, the many National Parks of the West. She also enjoyed hiking and observing birds and other wildlife, and looked forward to the college football season every year.
Due to current circumstances, a family-only funeral mass was held March 23 at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Culpeper, followed by a graveside service at Bright View Cemetery, Warrenton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to any of the following worthy causes that Eileen had selected: Bealeton-Remington Ruritan Club (P.O. Box 30, Bealeton, VA 22712), St. Stephen’s Food Closet- Culpeper Food Closet (Commerce Street, Culpeper, VA 22701), or Warrenton Pregnancy Center (400 Holiday Court #101, Warrenton, VA 20186).
Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
