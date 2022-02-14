Edwin Lee Worsham, 79 of Warrenton, VA passed away on January 19, 2022.
He was born October 10, 1942, in Ft. Washington, MD and was preceeded in death by his father, Lewis and mother, Katherine Worsham; in addition to his Aunt Alberta and Uncle Clarence who raised him.
He leaves his (step) son, Michael Coseo, daughter, Shawn Bergman, son-in-law Jeremy, two grandchildren, Ryanne Bergman and Gabriel Bergman, two cousins, Susan Eldridge and Clarence March and ex-wives, Lillian Read and Dorothy Paul.
He retired from the federal government, GSA after 40 years of civil service. Ed loved church, music, his family and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave.,Warrenton, VA 20186, at 11:00 am.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Rd, Brentwood, MD, 20722.
