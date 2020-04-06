Edward Thomas Schifko, Jr., age 88, passed peacefully on Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 at his home in Bealeton, Virginia. He was born on March 23rd, 1931 in Fayette County, Pennsylvania, son of the late Edward & Julia Schifko.
Mr. Schifko had a 41 year career in law enforcement in Fairfax County.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Norma J. Schifko; two children, Beverly Gaunt & her husband, James of Warrenton, VA & Edward T. Schifko, III of Bealeton, VA; two siblings, Marlene Nassar & her husband, Abe of Swampscott, MA & Dennis Schifko & his wife, Gloria of Uniontown, PA; three grandchildren, Ryan Gaunt of Midland, VA, Nicole Lower & her husband, Jeremy of Culpeper, VA & Gary Gaunt & his wife, Jan of Warrenton, VA; and two great granddaughters, Kira & Ripley.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Shawn S. Schifko and brother, William ‘Bud’ Schifko.
The family received visitors at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave, Warrenton, VA from 4 to 6 pm on Sunday, March 15th, 2020. A mass of Christian burial was held on Monday, March 16th, 2020, 10:30 am, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic church, 271 Winchester Street, Warrenton, VA 20186. Interment followed at Hillcrest Memory Gardens cemetery in Jeffersonton, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.
