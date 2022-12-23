Edward T. Scott, Retired Navy Commander
Edward Tyler Scott, 92, a retired nuclear submarine commander with the U.S. Navy, passed away Dec. 7 at his longtime home in Broad Run, Virginia.
Born in Los Angeles, California to accountant Reuben Ellis Scott Jr. and his wife, Mignon Tyler Scott, “Ted” grew up during the Great Depression. He attended the University of California, Berkeley for two years prior to entering the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland.
Scott graduated 11th in his class from the Academy in 1953 with a degree in electrical engineering and received the Admiral Sims Memorial Award for leadership. In 1961, he met Diane Elaine McMinn, RN, while stationed in Hawaii; they were married the same year.
During his naval career, Scott served as Executive Officer of the Gold Crew of USS Daniel Boone (SSBN-629), a James Madison-class ballistic missile submarine. He also became one of Admiral Hyman Rickover’s elite team of nuclear submarine commanders, captaining the experimental vessel USS Seawolf (SSN-575) for three years during the Cold War (1966-1968).
Scott retired from the U.S. Navy in 1973 at the rank of Commander, having merited the Navy Expeditionary Medal (Classified), the United Nations Medal, the Navy Unit Commendation, the National Defense Service Medal and the Korean Service Medal. He then turned his considerable talents to helping design components of the sonar systems for the Trident submarines at IBM Manassas (Virginia).
When Scott retired from IBM in 1988, he embraced the country life at his family’s home in the Bull Run mountains of Virginia, where he also enjoyed tinkering with HO-scale model trains.
Scott is remembered as a brilliant, kind and loyal man with a big smile who was devoted to both his country and his family. He was the cherished husband of Diane McMinn Scott of Broad Run; proud father of Laurel Kathryn Scott of Richmond, Virginia and Heather Robin Scott Eddy of Bristow, Virginia; and loving grandfather of Sofia Eddy, also of Bristow. Other survivors include Mary Shaver and Frank Scott (the children of Edward Scott’s brother Vincent, who predeceased him); his sister-in law, Treon Suzanne Phillis; and Phillis’ children, Shanna Smith and Scott Watkins. He is greatly missed by those he left behind.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Scott’s memory to Hospice of the Piedmont or the American Parkinson Disease Association.
