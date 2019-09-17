Edward Rigg Wagner, Jr., formerly of Warrenton passed away on September 9, 2019.
He was born on Nov. 16, 1936 in Terra Alta, West Virginia a son of the late Edward R. Wagner, Sr. and Ruby Wagner Boyles. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Ann Grey.
Ed served in the United States Navy from March 1954 until October 1957. He worked as a construction estimator. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Bethel United Methodist Church, Warrenton.
He is survived by his children and their spouses, E. Rigg and Susan E. Wagner of Nokesville, VA, and Dawn and Robert Gallazzi of Lexington, NC; four grandchildren, Justine Pursell, Stephanie McElwee, Nicholas Gallazzi and Alec Gallazzi; six great grandchildren, Zachary Pursell, Saylor Pursell, Madelyn McElwee, Camden McElwee, Wakley Ray and Hailo Gallazzi.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21 at 2:00 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. A celebration of life will follow at the Wagner home in Nokesville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.