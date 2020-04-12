Edward Hamann
Edward (Ed) Hamann of Broad Run, Virginia passed away on April 10, 2020. Husband to Caroline Hamann, proud father of Kimberly Long (Jon) and Nicole Davis (Carson), and loving Papa (grandfather) to Addison, Ashlynn, Foster, and Mack. He is also survived by his mother, Lillian Hamann, and his siblings – Donnie Hamann, Eileen Hamann, and Bonnie Tysver. He is preceded in death by his father Edward Hamann, his sister Sharon Hamann, and his beloved daughter, Jennifer Hamann.
Raised in Dickinson, ND, Ed moved to Virginia in 1964 when he was stationed at Vint Hills Farm upon joining the Army. He proudly served his country until 1967 and, while Ed dreamed of being a secret agent traveling abroad, his creativity and aptitude for building things enabled him to work on classified communications with the Army and later led to a career in telecommunications. Ed worked for various companies including Bell Atlantic and AT&T. His proudest career achievements involved supporting military installations throughout the country and interacting with top military commanders at the Pentagon.
Ed constructed his dream home in Broad Run, perfecting the art of bartering and amassing a large collection of tools along the way. He became known as the “Tool Man” among family, friends, and neighbors. Indeed, Ed was always willing to lend a helping hand or tool, as long as neighbors would repay the favor by pulling his tractor out of the ditch on occasion. Eventually his three enterprising daughters convinced him to put his old blue Ford tractor to good use and test his barn-building skills, so they could spend all his money on horses while he was away traveling for work. Ed spent his free time working on his home and garden, rooting for the Redskins, watching NASCAR, coordinating road maintenance for the homeowner’s association, helping with the 4-H projects he was roped into by his daughters, and the 4Jenna American Cancer Society Relay for Life Team.
Ed retired to his farm in Broad Run in 2016 for a quieter life raising chickens, honing his woodworking skills, driving his dream John Deere tractor, and telling (and re-telling) the best stories from a life full of hard work and even harder play.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ed’s memory to the Fauquier SPCA (https://www.fauquierspca.com/).Graveside service will be private Thursday April 16 at 11 am. at Bright View Cemetery, 8265 Lunsford Road, Warrenton, VA 20188.
