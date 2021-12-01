Edward "Buster" Harrison Thomas 71, of The Plains, Va. passed away November 19, 2021 at Dutch Haven Assisted Living in Maurertown, Va. Buster was a native of Fauquier County born April 30, 1950. He was preceded in death by his father Frederick H. Thomas and mother Margaret Thomas Shumaker.
He is survived by his 2 sisters: Deborah Dunivan Perez, Diane Thomas Atwell (Don). Nephews: Jamey Tolson (Wilma), Ben Atwell (Kathleen) and Niece Caitlin Atwell.
Buster was a Carpenter by trade in his early years and worked with his Good Friend Joe Beavers in the Tree Service business. He spent his days helping his Friends and Neighbors in the area with whatever was needed. He was also quite the Jokester/ Prankster and Loved his cats and the Washington Redskins!
Graveside services will be November 30 at Marshall, Va Cemetery at 11 am with Pastor Kurt Bowman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Plains Volunteer Fire Company 4260 Loudoun Ave., The Plains, Va. 20198.
Royston Funeral Home in Marshall, Va. is serving the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.