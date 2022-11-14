Edward B. Kuranda, 87, of Gainesville, VA, died November 9, 2022, after a brief illness.
Born in Dickson City, PA, Edward was the son of Edward & Jean Kuranda. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Nancy, sons Kurt Gary (Sue) of Rogers, Arkansas, James Edward (Kim) of Clifton, VA, and daughter, Nancy Massey (John), of Blacksburg, VA, and his beloved grandchildren, Max Kuranda and Jenna Massey. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Judy, and his siblings, Carol, Thomas, and Kathy. Ed was known as Kurt by all who knew and loved him.
Ever the patriot, he joined the National Guard at age fourteen. Upon activation during the Korean War, his true age was discovered and he was honorably discharged and invited to return to service when he was older. Upon graduation from Dickson City High School, he joined the USMC, excelling in all challenges and was offered an appointment to OCS, which he declined. For 37 years, Kurt served in a variety of capacities for the Federal Service, traveling throughout Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America. After retiring from the Federal Service, he became a consultant for the Smith Corporation.
Upon full retirement, Kurt was an accomplished golfer, hunter, fisher, and woodworker. He was a former Scoutmaster, past president of the Jeffersonton Ruritan Club, a member of the American Legion, and a frequent volunteer at community events. He and Nancy moved to Heritage Hunt, Gainesville, VA in 2016 where they enjoyed an active social life, including bocce ball and pinochle. He will be remembered as a fine husband and father, and a doting grandfather. Services are private. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home Warrenton, VA. Online condolences can be made at:moserfuneralhome.com
